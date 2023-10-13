Clot x Adidas Partnership Revealed in Shanghai

Clot was founded by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon in 2003 and released its first Nike collab in 2006 with the launch of the once-coveted "Kiss of Death" Air Max 1 collab. Since then, the two entities have released a steady stream of sneaker projects, including bringing in Jordan Brand, a subsidiary of Nike, on special Air Jordan collabs. The last release between Clot and Nike arrived in July with the "What the Clot" Dunk Low, and it donned a mismatched color scheme featuring bits and pieces pulled from past collabs.

This collection may be new, but it's not the first time Clot has collaborated with Adidas. Previous projects include a ZX 800 in 2008, a Superstar 80s in 2012, and a ZX Flux in 2015.

The collection is set to launch in early 2024, with the white Superstars dropping as the first global release. Serving as a preview to the partnership, a Clot x Neighborhood x Adidas Superstar is releasing tomorrow, Oct. 14, at 3PM HKT. The shoe will be available at select Juice retail locations, the CLOT20 Retrospective Exhibition Pop-up, and on juicestore.com. It retails for approximately $140 USD.