Jerry Lorenzo, Adidas, and Fear of God Athletics

When Adidas and Lorenzo first talked about working together years ago, Adidas’ pitch was that it could give him the resources to establish Fear of God Athletics while also having him creative-direct its basketball business.

“I never wanted to creative-direct anything other than Fear of God,” says Lorenzo. “But it sounded really interesting because I thought that the rest of the [basketball] division needed help, and I thought that if I could help in some type of way, it would only help what we’re doing together.”

The added expectation of overseeing creative for Adidas’ basketball category created a bandwidth issue for Lorenzo, who was already occupied with setting up Fear of God Athletics and running the Fear of God mainline and Fear of God Essentials. The demands of introducing a new role into the ones he was already juggling slowed him down.

“The longer I got into it, I realized, hey, if we just put all of our focus on Athletics, that’s going to help everything,” Lorenzo says. “Instead of me trying to do too much.”

Halfway through his time with Adidas, Lorenzo’s purview shifted, and he was able to dedicate himself to Fear of God Athletics without having to work on basketball.

“To both of our defenses, I think Adidas wasn’t fundamentally set up to take that type of direction, and I didn’t have the bandwidth to oversee all the things on basketball specifically,” the designer says.

For Lorenzo, who is the creative director and owner of his company, the decision was simple and quick. But for Adidas, a multibillion-dollar company that had already made promises about product deliveries, the change required significant effort and time.

This, Lorenzo explains, pushed back the timeline for when he could reasonably bring his Adidas collaboration to market.

“We had to get through the process of changing the nature of our relationship from creative-directing a category to focusing on Athletics,” Lorenzo says.

The optics and timing of the December 2020 announcement that Lorenzo was working with Adidas may have set the wrong expectations for when consumers could expect to purchase the work. When Fear of God collaborated with Nike, Lorenzo says, he was quietly at work on the project for two years before it was announced. By contrast, he hadn’t started designing with Adidas until after news of the deal was made public.

“I think, unfortunately, the community doesn't understand the process,” Lorenzo says.