A'ja Wilson Open Up on New Book, Caitlin Clark's Future in WNBA, & Fake Support For Women's Hoops

It's on its way up and one thing I always say is we're not a charity case. We're not a trend, we're real people, and this is a lifestyle. This is my job and a day doesn't go by that I'm not trying to perfect my craft. I think now people are starting to look at it as that. I think before they were just like, ok, let me wear my orange hoodie, 'go women.'

But now it's like, no, I want to support and invest and learn about these women and I love that's the trend that we're heading up towards because it was once a point where people just kinda like, don't watch me because you just want to say, 'oh yeah, they're pretty good. They got great fundamentals.' Like I'm tired of that line. Like invest in us, let's let's move forward, move the needle.

And I think we're slowly starting to move the needle because you're seeing us more, whether it's with Complex, whether it's on TV, or in commercials. I always say if you can see her, you can be her. And so when people see you, they want to know more about you. And I think we're just on an upward scale right now, but we have a long way to go.

I know you just said during our social segment that you'll see them soon but there is a college basketball takeover happening. Even if you want to compare, the women's side is on another level than the men's game right now. What's your thoughts on the women's college basketball revolution?

Yeah. When we're talking about just the phenoms in college, it's just things that we have never seen before. I mean, we got JuJu (Watkins) that is crushing it as a freshman. I think people tend to forget that. Like watching her play, watching the pace that she plays with, it's gonna open up so many doors, not only for herself, but for our sport as a whole.

And I just love watching them because I'm like, 'ha ha you guys get to come see us' and it's fun. Like we need that rivalry. We need that competitiveness. I feel like as women, we're always like, link arms and hold together and unify. Yes but at the same time, let's bark back and forth, let's talk, let's get into it because the guys do it, why not?

And so I love the beautiful rivalry or however you wanna put it forming over our sport and I'm just excited to be on the other end of it. It's kind of crazy. People call me vet and old head and all that stuff. I'm like, wait a minute now, I'm not that too far, but no, I'm excited to see where our game's going for sure.

Not sure if you saw the Sheryl Swoopes comments that went viral the other day on Caitlin Clark playing in the WNBA. Personally, how do you feel like Caitlin projects on the next level? Do you feel like she's a franchise-changer immediately?

Obviously yeah. Hopefully, whatever franchise she goes to will push her to do that. I mean, she's gonna put butts in seats, she's gonna bring a lot of people out. But at the same time I know our league and you really just never know. Honestly, you never know. I mean, I played with Kelsey Plum someone that was on the same line and sometimes you have to go through that. But I think the biggest thing is allowing them to go through it.