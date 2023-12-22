Lil Wayne Thinks Ja Morant Should Be New Face of NBA After LeBron James Retires

Lil Wayne thinks it's only a matter of time before Ja Morant replaces LeBron James as the face of the NBA.

During his recent conversation with Taylor Rooks on Bleacher Report, Weezy F Baby reflected on the future of the league and who could possibly take LeBron's place once he decides to hang up his sneakers. According to Wayne, the most "obvious" choice is the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard because he's an exciting player that fans want to see.

"To me, I think the obvious answer is Ja [Morant]," Wayne told Rooks when she asked who he thought should be next up. "Because the NBA is entertainment. It always has been. What I mean by that, there was a Michael Jordan, that was just like, God. You gonna watch these Atlanta Hawk games just to see what Dominique [Wilkins], just to see if he's going to get 'em one off."

He continued, "I'm going to watch these Portland games to see if Clyde going to get him one... Ja's teams are actually competitive when he's there, when's he's doing his thing." Weezy added that outside of Ja, his honorable mentions for the next up in the league are Zion Williamson and Victor Wembanyama.