adidas Originals have just dropped two clean pastel Forum colourways as part of their all-new, female-focussed Spring/Summer ‘21 collection, ‘Tennis Luxe’.

Featuring a campaign fronted by Complex faves such as Henrie Kwushue and Maya Jama, fast-rising singer-songwriter Beabadoobee and presenter Jasmine Muller, the collection effortlessly blends tennis and street influences, serving up strong sports luxe vibes guaranteed to be a smash hit both on and off the court this summer.

The 36-piece collection features a range of apparel – such as asymmetrical tops bringing a nod to classic sports styling in a colour palette of tennis white, pastel pink and pastel yellow – and footwear, including two new iterations of the Forum: the Forum Low (GZ7064) and the Forum Bold (GZ7062).

The Forum Low arrives in white, cream and pale pink – pairing the iconic Forum silhouette with extra-luxe mix of leather and pastel tones – while the Forum Bold arrives in white, cream and lemon lime pops – a city-ready reimagining of a mid-‘80s adidas icon featuring an elevated, chunkier sole.

The new pastel Forum Low and Forum Bold models are available to cop now via adidas.