We hope you like the color orange.

This week's sneaker release calendar is pretty scarce in comparison to most weeks these days, but has one thing in common, the color orange. Thursday's "Martian Sunrise" Air Max 1 is the first drop of the week. It will be followed by Nike's four-sneaker "Rayguns" collection, which includes the Air Raid, Kyrie 7, Air Force 1, and Blazer Mid. The week's final releases are the "Starfish" Air Jordan 13 and "Yecoraite" Yeezy Boost 380, which will make their way to select shops on Saturday morning.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.