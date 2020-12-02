Readers who missed out on some of the year's more hyped Air Jordan releases will want to pay close attention to this news.

Retailer Snipes, who has been steadily carving out a U.S. footprint over the last year, will be restocking a handful of big drops from this year. Included in the lineup are the "Mocha" Air Jordan 1 High, "Tie-Dye" Air Jordan 1 High, "Satin Snake" Air Jordan 1 High, "What the" Air Jordan 5, "Indigo" Air Jordan 12, "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 13, and the "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 14.

The "Mocha" Air Jordan 1 was one of the most coveted new colorways of the sneaker this year, while the "Tie-Dye" makeup was one of the most popular women's pairs. The "What the" Air Jordan 5 restock is also notable, as the pair officially released just a few weeks ago on Nov. 12.

All of the sneakers listed are set to restock tomorrow, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. ET from Snipes USA. Direct product links to each of the shoes can be found above.