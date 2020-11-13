size? has linked up with Nike for a limited-edition iteration of the Air Force 1 that celebrates the City of Manchester, lighting up the streets of the rainy city with a working-class take on one of the OGs of the sneaker game – with a portion of funds donated to new wave creators via a partnership with local charity, We Love MCR.
We Love MCR works to support young Mancunians from disadvantaged backgrounds and 10% of sales from this size? x Nike release will go towards to the organisation’s Rising Stars Fund, which awards grants to ambitious young people to help them take their next steps to success in work, qualifications or entrepreneurship.
Bold, but subtle, the Manchester design is composed of a premium leather and suede upper, while a neutral colour palette of tan and brown tones take over the midsole and grey outsole. Tapping further into the rainy city, the tongue is decorated with a honeycomb-like mesh, underpinning an embroidery of the ‘0161’ area code.
The silhouette is finished off with the ‘Worker Bee’ motif on the lateral, a famous and prolific symbol of Manchester adopted since the Industrial Revolution, thus ensuring the city’s hard-working mentality is celebrated with every step.
Landing the ‘Worker Bee’ Air Force 1 as a certified staple of Manchester are three local game-changers that hold the city close to their hearts for their own personal and special reasons.
Luke Una
Beginning his career as a record collector in Manchester during the 1980s, Luke’s relationship with fellow Unabomber, Justin Crawford, saw the birth of the Electric Chair music scene, before building a legacy as one of the most prominent ‘80s and ‘90s DJs to touch down in the North West. “You definitely get warmth, you definitely get a unity here,” Luke says when talking about his relationship with Manchester.
“There was a real thirst, and a collective approach to music. There’s a real togetherness; it’s a working-class town.”
[ K S R ]
Manchester-based R&B/soul singer [KSR] has been developing his distinctive sound since 2017, diving into his inspirations of D’Angelo and Miguel. “Being very true to myself is something that I’ve learned from being a Mancunian.
“Manchester is buzzing with so many musicians, and we’re finally getting our props now.”
Mariajacky Mirembe
After suffering from traumatic abuse when she was a child, ‘Rising Stars Fund’ alumni Mariajacky found her solace in the City of Manchester. Moving to the city in 2007 from Africa, Maria felt a connection with the city instantly. After her time of abuse was picked up by the We Love MCR charity, support was given to Maria, educationally, and emotionally.
“The support will always come. I didn’t go searching for We Love MCR, they came and found me.”
Get a closer look at the sneaker in the photos below.