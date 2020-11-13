size? has linked up with Nike for a limited-edition iteration of the Air Force 1 that celebrates the City of Manchester, lighting up the streets of the rainy city with a working-class take on one of the OGs of the sneaker game – with a portion of funds donated to new wave creators via a partnership with local charity, We Love MCR.



We Love MCR works to support young Mancunians from disadvantaged backgrounds and 10% of sales from this size? x Nike release will go towards to the organisation’s Rising Stars Fund, which awards grants to ambitious young people to help them take their next steps to success in work, qualifications or entrepreneurship.



Bold, but subtle, the Manchester design is composed of a premium leather and suede upper, while a neutral colour palette of tan and brown tones take over the midsole and grey outsole. Tapping further into the rainy city, the tongue is decorated with a honeycomb-like mesh, underpinning an embroidery of the ‘0161’ area code.



The silhouette is finished off with the ‘Worker Bee’ motif on the lateral, a famous and prolific symbol of Manchester adopted since the Industrial Revolution, thus ensuring the city’s hard-working mentality is celebrated with every step.



Limited to only 3,000 pairs, the Nike Air Force 1 Manchester will be open for raffle entry on the size? launches app from 8am on November 15.



Landing the ‘Worker Bee’ Air Force 1 as a certified staple of Manchester are three local game-changers that hold the city close to their hearts for their own personal and special reasons.