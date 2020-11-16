Dr. Martens have linked up with iconic Japanese utilitarian imprint WTAPS to reimagine their 1460 silhouette through the duo's shared functional – yet rebellious – heritage.

The latest iteration of the 1460 is the penultimate collaboration in Dr. Martens' 12-part, 60th anniversary celebration of their legendary boot, fusing the most rigorous parts of WTAPS and Dr. Martens aesthetic together for a new strap-heavy edition of the silhouette.

Dr. Martens historic steel toe cap is exposed and complete with 'WT' branding, while WTAPS buckle fastenings sit on top of the boot's iconic Smooth leather. Three 2mm buckle fastenings and three 100% nylon webbings fitted with elastic straps are the standout features on the new model, dominating the upper to provide a bolder and more technical look for the boot.

The model is complete with Dr. Martens coordinates of their Tokyo-based store debossed across the quarter panel, which is finished with black welt stitching and the brand;s classic black and yellow heel loop.

Get your first look at Dr. Martens x WTAPS 1460 model below, which drops via Dr. Martens on Saturday, November 28th.