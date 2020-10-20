The release of Virgil Abloh's next Air Jordan collaboration is just around the corner. Jordan Brand confirmed that the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5 is releasing on Oct. 29. Not only did the news provide us with an official launch date, but the brand has shared a list of stores carrying the shoe.

Aside from the shoe being stocked at its own retail spaces, it will also be available on the Nike SNKRS app as well as at a wide range of retailers across the globe come release day. With all the chaos that surrounds a high-profiled collab like this one, it's likely that a majority of the retailers listed below will be releasing the shoe via a raffle, which means that fans hoping to pick-up a pair should contact their local stores regarding their specific release procedures.

Read on for the full rundown of every retailer that's carrying the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 "Sail" when it releases on Oct. 29 for $225.

NORTH AMERICA NIKE AND JORDAN STORES

Jumpman LA and Chicago

NORTH AMERICA RETAILERS

510 Skateboarding; A Ma Maniere; Bait Inc; Bodega; Concepts; Corporate; Crème; Extra Butter; Feature LLC; Hirshleifers; Kith; Lapstone & Hammer; Notre; Off-White; Oneness; Politics; RSVP LLC; Shoe Gallery; Social Status; Sole Fly; St Alfreds; SVRN; The Darkside Initiative LLC; Trophy Room; UBIQ; Undefeated; Wish; XHIBITION

EUROPE NIKE AND JORDAN STORES

Bastille

EUROPE RETAILERS

Amongst Few; Bottega Back Door; BTSN; Concepts; Dover Street Market; End Clothing; Foot District; Foot Patrol; Kickz; Off White; Offspring Selfridges; One Block Down; Opium; Oqium; Overkill; Patta; Pigalle; Shinzo; Si Vas Descalzo; Slam Jam; Sneakerhead; SneakersNStuff; Solebox; Wunder

GREATER CHINA NIKE AND JORDAN STORES

House of Innovation Shanghai

GREATER CHINA RETAILERS

1 East Changan; 1 Hongxing; 108 Zhongshanxi; 120 Bayiqi; 128 Zhongjie; 139 Nandong; 188 Jiefangxi; 188 Minzu; 2 Zhongshannan; 218 Tianhe; 5 Xinghuo; 546 Yanan; 6 Nanmenwai; 688 Jiefang; 77 Songhu; 9 Guanghua; 9668 Shennan; 99 Hubindong; Colour TJ; Fruition; HER; JO L1; Juice HK; Phantaci TPE; SKP-S BJ; Soulgoods SH; WZK BJ; WZK SH; XH55

PACIFIC NIKE AND JORDAN STORES

Jumpman Seoul; Tokyo23

PACIFIC RETAILERS

Atmos Pinnacle; Kith; Lust; Supply; Titan