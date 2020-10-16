The "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5s will not arrive on Oct. 24 as originally anticipated. According to sources familiar with the release, the sneakers are being pushed back because the coinciding apparel collection isn't ready for launch yet.

Sources tell Complex that the collaboration is expected to release as late as December, but an official launch date has yet to be announced. Jordan Brand has frequently adjusted its release calendar this year due to the disruption that the coronavirus pandemic brought to global supply chains.

Virgil Abloh's latest collab includes the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 in "Sail" and an accompanying ready-to-wear apparel collection. The shoe is designed to look like a vintage pair of Air Jordan 5s and comes with DIY elements like the clear circular panels, which are meant to be cut out by the wearer.

This will be the second Off-White x Air Jordan 5 to release. The first colorway dropped in February as part of Jordan Brand's 8x8 Collection for NBA All-Star Weekend.