Can you imagine an Adidas Yeezy retailing for $20? Kanye West can, and he has a model in mind that can certainly fit the bill.

The latest guest on Joe Rogan's The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, West touched on a handful of topics, including a conversation on sneakers. One of the most interesting segments featured a discussion about the shoes he had on his feet—the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner.

"So for me, I'm gonna make this shoe be $20," West said about the laceless silhouette. "Money isn't real, so the world should eventually be free."

The discussion continued with West talking about some of the difficulties he's had bringing designers over to Yeezy from Nike, sharing a story about a former Swoosh employee who had to wait out a year long non-compete before joining and how poaching had landed him in some legal battles with the company.

"We got guys that Nike sued us for, and one of these guys that I was trying to hire for two years," West said. "When he does his CAD drawings, it's almost like one shot, one kill. Sometimes when you design stuff, you gotta do it like five to eight times but his first one is so close to being ready to go to market because he sketches in a certain kind of way."

Additionally West touched on Yeezys being a part of sneaker hype and resell culture, seemingly wanting to distance his brand from that particular sector of the hobby.

"We talk about hype culture and shoes being sold on the resell market, and Yeezy lives in that place," said West. "But I don't love the idea that some of the reason why people buy [Yeezys] is just for hype culture."

Watch the episode in its entirety below.