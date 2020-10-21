Feng Chen Wang and Converse have finally dropped off their long-awaited Chuck 70 “2-in-1” pack – a collaboration which sees the Chinese designer continue her iconic approach on a duo of Chuck 70 colourways.

After applying her unique mould-breaking style to the Pro Leather and Jack Purcell, the archival Chuck 70 is next in line for a deconstructed redesign.

Wang continued to tinker her concept through shape, style and colour, with the shoe seemingly doubled-up on both sides of the front and back. One black-and-white and one orange colourway feature her logo stamped vertically along the heel tab and branded lacing.

The Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 “2-in-1” collection is available now on Converse’s website – get a closer look at the model below.