The legacy of the Black Mamba lives on. On the day that would’ve been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday (Aug. 23), Nike is kicking off “Mamba Week,” a week-long event celebrating Bryant’s Hall of Fame NBA career and beyond.

One way to celebrate Bryant is through the products that he’s helped create, and Nike is dropping wide array of Nike Kobe 5 Protro styles including a "What If?" sneaker pack in collaboration with Undefeated, and the reissue of the Los Angeles Lakers “Black Mamba” City Edition jerseys.

Not only is the Swoosh honoring the Lakers legend through products, but the Nike Foundation has also announced it will be donating $1 million to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in memory of Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others who tragically lost their lives in January.

Read on for a complete rundown of what Nike is releasing for this year's "Mamba Week."