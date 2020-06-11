Another Nike sneaker release is canceled. The brand was set to retro the first Nike Air Force 1 "Puerto Rico," which originally came out in 2000, but sources say the shoe has been canceled.

The reason for the shoe's cancellation is an issue with the flag on the tongue, a source says they were told by Nike.

The leaked Nike.com images of the sneaker show a reversed Puerto Rican flag on the tongue of the shoe, which appears to be the problem with the product.

A Nike spokesperson has confirmed the cancelation and says in a statement, "Nike is removing the shoe from the marketplace, as it was intended to be a re-release of the Air Force 1 Low Puerto Rico from 2000 and the final product does not accurately reflect the original design."

The Puerto Rican Day Parade was set to take place in New York City on June 14, but has since been canceled by Mayor Bill de Blasio due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The shoe was expected to release this month and potentially be timed for the parade.

A similar issue happened with last year's Puerto Rico Air Force 1s, with the sneakers donning a "mola" print that's representative of Panamanian culture. That shoe was subsequently canceled, too.

Resale prices on the shoes jumped on StockX this week after what sources say was a coordinated buy through a cook group. Prices have since settled, with the shoe currently going for around $300.