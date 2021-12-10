Some of hip-hop’s finest are about to become one with nature.

HBO is readying Chillin Island, an unscripted show with a new trailer that follows rappers (and at least one indie rocker) as they check out swamps and deserts accompanied by Uncut Gems co-director/series executive producer Josh Safdie.

The show—also executive produced by Sebastian Bear-McClard alongside Drake and Adel “Future” Nur’s DreamCrew—features Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Gunna, Lil Tecca, Killer Mike, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koening, all of whom are present in the tranquil trailer. Rosalía also appears in the series, according to Deadline, although she isn’t featured in the first look.

Chillin Island, which is based on the web series by Ashok Kondabolu, a.k.a. Dapwell of Das Racist, and rappers Lakutis (Aleksey Weintraub) and Despot (Alec Reinstein)—who all appear on camera in the HBO rendition—will premiere Dec. 17 and run for six episodes.

“There’s been an explosion of really inventive TV produced over the past few years, but nothing can prepare you for Chillin Island,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said. “It’s a brilliant mix of offbeat observations and weirdly funny revelations built around three unconventional hosts, some well-known rappers, and exotic locations. It’s quirky, irreverent, and at times, profound.”

The series features narration from Steven Wright, and the trailer itself shows a bird swipe Thugger’s hat off his head, Gunna on a fishing trip, and Yachty sharing some words about his experience in nature.

“I’ve done more in the time I’ve known you than I’ve done in my entire life,” Yachty says. See more up top.