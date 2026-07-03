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Tyler, the Creator Jokes He Was Cast in ‘Marty Supreme’ Because Josh Safdie Has a ‘Crush’ on Him
During his appearance at the 32nd Actor Awards, Tyler joked about how he landed his role in the A24 hit.
'Marty Supreme' Director Josh Safdie Steps Behind the Scenes at Knicks Game
Safdie is currently riding the high of the critical and commercial success of 'Marty Supreme.'
Tyler, The Creator Is Electric in 'Marty Supreme'—How He Landed Josh Safdie's Ping-Pong Masterpiece
“Tyler, when you meet him, he is joy personified,” casting director Jennifer Venditti tells Complex.
2026 Golden Globes Nominees: 'Sinners,' 'Marty Supreme,' and More
Winners will be announced in January.
Frank Ocean Is the Latest Star to Be Seen in the 'Marty Supreme' Jacket
The elusive artist made an appearance on Timothée Chalamet's Instagram to promote 'Marty Supreme.'
What's the Deal With 'Marty Supreme' Jacket Rocked by Tom Brady, Kid Cudi, Kylie Jenner, and More?
The 'Marty Supreme' promo machine has been one for the books.
Tyler, The Creator Featured in New 'Marty Supreme' Trailer Starring Timothée Chalamet
Tyler previously said he was "beyond grateful" to director Josh Safdie for the opportunity.
Tyler, The Creator 'Beyond Grateful' for 'Marty Supreme' Role: 'You Gave Me a Chance'
"I play piano and put on cool clothes," Tyler said at a surprise screening Monday night. "I do not act at all."
Megan Thee Stallion In Talks to Star Alongside Adam Sandler in Safdie Brothers’ Next Movie
Megan Thee Stallion is in talks to star alongside Adam Sandler in Josh and Benny Safdie’s new movie set in the world of buying and selling sports memorabilia.
Adam Sandler on Script for Safdie Brothers' 'Uncut Gems' Follow-Up: 'It Was Great'
Adam Sandler’s next film will see him reuniting with the critically acclaimed duo behind his 2019 thriller Uncut Gems, Josh and Benny Safdie.
Adam Sandler Talks Upcoming Safdie Brothers Reunion, Gives Hilarious Speech at Gotham Awards
Sandler previously worked with the filmmaking duo of Josh and Benny Safdie in the widely celebrated 'Uncut Gems' and the 'Goldman v Silverman' short.
Adam Sandler on Upcoming Reunion With ‘Uncut Gems’ Duo Safdie Brothers (UPDATE)
In a new interview, Adam Sandler says a bit more about the previously teased film, which sees him reuniting with Josh and Benny Safdie of 'Uncut Gems.'
Julia Fox Responds to Being Playfully Trolled Over How She Pronounced ‘Uncut Gems’
Less than a week after her split from Kanye West, 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox has become a meme for how she pronounced the 2019 film's title on a podcast.
Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Yachty, More Appear in ‘Chillin Island’ Trailer From HBO, Josh Safdie, and Drake’s DreamCrew
Produced by Drake's DreamCrew, 'Chillin Island' will follow rappers adventuring in nature alongside 'Uncut Gems' co-director Josh Safdie, Dapwell, and more.
Gunner Stahl, Rap's Favorite Photographer, Breaks Down His Biggest Inspirations
From dressing like Micheal Cera to Metro Boomin making beats till 6 AM, these are some of Atlanta photographer Gunner Stahl's inspirations.
Safdie Brothers Link With HBO and A24 for First-Look TV Deal
Josh and Benny Safdie have inked a first-look TV deal with HBO through their production company Elara Pictures and A24 has signed on to produce.
Cam'ron Says the Safdie Brothers 'Used' Him, Tried to Give Him a 'Sucker *ss Role' in 'Uncut Gems'
Cam'ron says he was supposed to star alongside Jonah Hill and Adam Sandler in 'Uncut Gems.'