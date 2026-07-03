Safdie-Brothers

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Tyler, the Creator, in a fur hat and glasses, smiling with Benny Safdie in a suit, at an event with a bold backdrop.
Pop Culture

Tyler, the Creator Jokes He Was Cast in ‘Marty Supreme’ Because Josh Safdie Has a ‘Crush’ on Him

During his appearance at the 32nd Actor Awards, Tyler joked about how he landed his role in the A24 hit.

Joe Price137 days ago
Josh Safdie with a beard and cap, holding a microphone, sits on stage, smiling during a discussion or interview.
Pop Culture

'Marty Supreme' Director Josh Safdie Steps Behind the Scenes at Knicks Game

Safdie is currently riding the high of the critical and commercial success of 'Marty Supreme.'

Trace William Cowen190 days ago
A retro diner scene with people sitting at a counter and tables. The atmosphere is lively with vintage decor and lighting.
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator Is Electric in 'Marty Supreme'—How He Landed Josh Safdie's Ping-Pong Masterpiece

“Tyler, when you meet him, he is joy personified,” casting director Jennifer Venditti tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen210 days ago
Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan smiling at 'Sinners' event
Pop Culture

2026 Golden Globes Nominees: 'Sinners,' 'Marty Supreme,' and More

Winners will be announced in January.

Trace William Cowen221 days ago
Timothee Chalamet in an orange outfit speaking into a microphone, Frank Ocean seated in a blue jacket.
Style

Frank Ocean Is the Latest Star to Be Seen in the 'Marty Supreme' Jacket

The elusive artist made an appearance on Timothée Chalamet's Instagram to promote 'Marty Supreme.'

Trace William Cowen234 days ago
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Tom Brady and Kid Cudi wearing matching "Marty Supreme" jackets; Brady looks serious, Cudi is animated with sunglasses.
Style

What's the Deal With 'Marty Supreme' Jacket Rocked by Tom Brady, Kid Cudi, Kylie Jenner, and More?

The 'Marty Supreme' promo machine has been one for the books.

Trace William Cowen240 days ago
Tyler, The Creator with a bandaged nose and suspenders stands in front of a blurred background with signs.
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator Featured in New 'Marty Supreme' Trailer Starring Timothée Chalamet

Tyler previously said he was "beyond grateful" to director Josh Safdie for the opportunity.

Trace William Cowen248 days ago
'MARTY SUPREME' filmmakers posing at an event with a green background featuring the NYFF63 and Film at Lincoln Center logos.
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator 'Beyond Grateful' for 'Marty Supreme' Role: 'You Gave Me a Chance'

"I play piano and put on cool clothes," Tyler said at a surprise screening Monday night. "I do not act at all."

Trace William Cowen283 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion at Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion In Talks to Star Alongside Adam Sandler in Safdie Brothers’ Next Movie

Megan Thee Stallion is in talks to star alongside Adam Sandler in Josh and Benny Safdie’s new movie set in the world of buying and selling sports memorabilia.

taramhdvn1205 days ago
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Adam Sandler and the Safdie Brothers on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler on Script for Safdie Brothers' 'Uncut Gems' Follow-Up: 'It Was Great'

Adam Sandler’s next film will see him reuniting with the critically acclaimed duo behind his 2019 thriller Uncut Gems, Josh and Benny Safdie.

Brad Callas1259 days ago
Adam Sandler is seen giving a speech that is indeed hilarious
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler Talks Upcoming Safdie Brothers Reunion, Gives Hilarious Speech at Gotham Awards

Sandler previously worked with the filmmaking duo of Josh and Benny Safdie in the widely celebrated 'Uncut Gems' and the 'Goldman v Silverman' short.

Trace William Cowen1326 days ago
Adam Sandler is seen with the Safdie brothers
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler on Upcoming Reunion With ‘Uncut Gems’ Duo Safdie Brothers (UPDATE)

In a new interview, Adam Sandler says a bit more about the previously teased film, which sees him reuniting with Josh and Benny Safdie of 'Uncut Gems.'

Trace William Cowen1374 days ago
another news story about Julia Fox
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Responds to Being Playfully Trolled Over How She Pronounced ‘Uncut Gems’

Less than a week after her split from Kanye West, 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox has become a meme for how she pronounced the 2019 film's title on a podcast.

Joe Price1610 days ago
chillin island trailer screenshot
Pop Culture

Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Yachty, More Appear in ‘Chillin Island’ Trailer From HBO, Josh Safdie, and Drake’s DreamCrew

Produced by Drake's DreamCrew, 'Chillin Island' will follow rappers adventuring in nature alongside 'Uncut Gems' co-director Josh Safdie, Dapwell, and more.

Brenton Blanchet1680 days ago
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Gunner Stahl Inspirations
Style

Gunner Stahl, Rap's Favorite Photographer, Breaks Down His Biggest Inspirations

From dressing like Micheal Cera to Metro Boomin making beats till 6 AM, these are some of Atlanta photographer Gunner Stahl's inspirations.

Lei Takanashi2242 days ago
joshua safdie benjamin safdie deal
Pop Culture

Safdie Brothers Link With HBO and A24 for First-Look TV Deal

Josh and Benny Safdie have inked a first-look TV deal with HBO through their production company Elara Pictures and A24 has signed on to produce.

Abel Shifferaw2243 days ago
camron
Pop Culture

Cam'ron Says the Safdie Brothers 'Used' Him, Tried to Give Him a 'Sucker *ss Role' in 'Uncut Gems'

Cam'ron says he was supposed to star alongside Jonah Hill and Adam Sandler in 'Uncut Gems.'

Daniel Barna2307 days ago

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