The Pete Davidson fake marriage saga continues.

TMZ reports New York authorities have arrested Michelle Mootreddy, the woman who falsely claimed to be Davidson’s business partner and wife. Mootreddy is accused of trespassing onto the comedian’s Staten Island property on Thursday, when she allegedly entered his residence through an open side door and proceeded to sit down at his kitchen table.

Investigators say the Saturday Night Live star wasn’t home at the time, but relatives who were in the house immediately called the police after noticing the unwelcome visitor. Staten Island Live reports the woman was charged with illegally entering, but a law enforcement source told the outlet the department intends to raise the charge to stalking.

Mootreddy made headlines this week after she sent out a bogus press release announcing Davidson as the co-founder/co-CEO of a production company. The presser described Mootreddy and Davidson as “childhood friends,” and claimed the two had secretly tied the knot.

Davidson’s attorney told Complex that Davidson was not involved with the supposed production company, nor was he married.

“The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false,” the attorney said in a statement Tuesday. “Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”

Davidson has yet to publicly address the fake press release and Mootreddy’s arrest.