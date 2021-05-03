Will Smith has one of the highest approval ratings of anyone in Hollywood, and for good reason. The 52-year-old movie star has always kept it real.

Sunday provided yet another example of Smith being earnest with his fans, when the actor shared a self-deprecating photo on Instagram. “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” he captioned a picture of himself wearing an open hoodie that exposed his chest and stomach.

Smith’s followers quickly responded with encouraging feedback. “This is the most amazing post in the history of social media,” Questlove posted in the comments. “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” musician Sonna Rele wrote. Meanwhile, one fan reminded the father of three that he should be proud of his physique. “Man! You have been in shape your whole life. Enjoy the dad bod with pride! Let’s end… the carbs discrimination,” they joked.

The relatable post comes nearly a month after Smith and Antoine Fuqua announced that Apple’s runaway slave flick Emancipation will no longer be filmed in Georgia following the state’s restrictive election law.

“At this moment in time, the Nation is coming to terms with its history and is attempting to eliminate vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice. We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access,” Smith and Fuqua said in a joint statement. “The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. Regrettably, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to another state."