Will Smith’s new memoir just keeps on giving.

While he dives deep into his relationships with his wife and his kids, Smith also explores his time on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In the memoir Will, which came out on Tuesday, Smith writes that he was happy that his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Karyn Parsons, who played Hillary Banks, said she wouldn’t date him.

“Not only did Karyn beat out a slew of Hollywood big hitters to win her role, but she was smart enough to tell me ‘hell no’ when I tried to explain we were not really cousins so it would be fine if we dated,” he wrote. “[I said], ‘I swear it won’t mess up our working relationship.’ She knew better than that – good call, K.P.”

Buzzfeed points out that in a 2019 red carpet interview, Parsons talked about Smith, who she called “bright” and “charismatic.”

”He’s got charisma like crazy,” she said at the time. “He’s just incredibly charismatic, so bright, very smart and quick-witted and funny. It’s just him. People always say, ‘What’s it like?’ It’s exactly what you see. That guy, that’s Will.