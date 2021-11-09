Will Smith may not feel like he’s “equipt” to give relationship advice, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to avoid opening up about his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a new interview with Good Morning America on his upcoming memoir Will, Smith explained that he and Jada are working toward something special, whether their style of love works for everyone or not.

“We are pursuing unconditional love,” Smith explained. “We are pursuing the kind of love that everybody dreams about. We just know that the road [doesn’t] look like everybody think[s] it’s supposed to look.”

This comes over a month after Smith admitted that Jada wasn’t “the only one engaging in other sexual relationships” in an interview with GQ, in which he also shared that “the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Noting to Good Morning America that “there’s a certain amount of sturdiness … that gets created in what our beliefs are,” Smith shared that his book also goes beyond just his relationship. In it, he discusses his early life, including seeing his father abuse his mother when he was a child.

In a previously shared excerpt, he discussed considering killing his father to avenge his mother after he watched her being abused, which he elaborated on with GMA.

“I always had this sense of being a coward because I watched my father beat up my mother and I didn’t do anything,” Smith told GMA. “And for a 9-year-old, it’s hard to break that programming, but I’ve done a lot of work. I would say that I’ve almost completely purged and purified that negative perception of myself. I feel good about my life.”

While promoting his book in Philadelphia Monday night, the multi-talented hometown hero also broke into song, performing a medley of “Switch” and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff, which you can check out below.

WIll is available this Friday.