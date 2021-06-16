Today, Netflix and Will Smith’s Westbrook Entertainment group announce that Will Smith will be making the natural transition into the world of variety comedy specials. Smith is set to host his first-ever variety comedy special, and while details are currently few and far between, what we do know sounds dope.

Smith, who is a variety show in and of himself, is said to be bringing in “surprise celebrity guests,” have some kind of interview/conversation element, will feature “huge” musical performances, as well as sketch comedy. It sounds like it’ll play to all of Will’s strong suits, including delivering high-quality content.

The special, which we currently don’t know the title of, will be an hour-long original production set to debut globally later this year. Keep it locked; this could be one of the biggest streaming events of 2021!