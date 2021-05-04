Vivica A. Fox has some sage advice for Khloé Kardashian as she endures another cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson.

“It’s time for Khloé to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan,” Fox said in a new episode of her Cocktails with Queens series. “First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I’m sure it’s plenty of brothers lining up. They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean. … At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama? What foundation are you on, period?”

She also said Khloé is “dickmatized.”

The new allegations around Thompson involve an Instagram model named Sydney Chase who, according to StyleCaster, took to her IG Stories this past weekend to share screenshots of Khloé DMing her, presumably to find out more about the purported tryst.

“Hey Sydney, this is Khloé,” the first message said. A second message allegedly from Khloé said, “I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential.”

While there isn’t more information about what the pair discussed, Chase previously claimed to have had an affair with Thompson while he was still with Khloé. On an April 22 episode of the No Jumper podcast, Chase first discussed her relationship with Thompson. “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore.” It also appears it was an ongoing affair since they “talked and hung out” multiple times.

Chase once again brought up her claims in a TikTok video on April 26, saying the “rumors are true” and providing more details. She said Thompson reached out to her on April 13, the day after daughter True’s third birthday, and again after the No Jumper episode.

Chase also reportedly discussed their fling on IG Live in April, saying, “Apparently Khloé is not his type but I’m his type. He wanted the status and be able to keep that status but I looked just like his ex and am his type [like] his baby mama. … But he just called me and told me, ‘You’re what I like,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re with someone.’ There’s no way she doesn’t know.”

In 2019, the Kardashians famously cut ties with Jordyn Woods after she was seen canoodling with Thompson. Rumors also circulated in 2018 that the Boston Celtics player cheated on Khloé during her pregnancy.