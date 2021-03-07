It was over for Paul Bettany’s Vision when in the Season 1 finale of WandaVision, the character wears a black, fitted turtleneck. Vision got the meme treatment over the weekend, with Black Twitter reimagining the superhero and getting the hashtag #ViShawn to start trending.

Black twitter got #ViShawn trending and lawd... pic.twitter.com/SSlmupcYMB — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) March 7, 2021

Also starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, the new Disney+ miniseries first premiered in mid-January and sees Olsen and Bettany reprise their superhero roles. The show takes place after Endgame, where the two characters are initially found in a picturesque suburban home, before the story unravels.

Take a look at some of the best Vision remakes below, with the #ViShawn hashtag also spawning a couple of other characters, including LaWanda and Vishawna.