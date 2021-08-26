Bill Gates clearly knows how to take a joke—even when he’s the butt of it.

This was demonstrated in a recent TikTok video in which Gates was seen watching Chris Rock’s Tamborine, a 2018 stand-up special for Netflix. The clip begins with a close-up of the TV as Rock makes some harsh assumptions about the Microsoft founder’s childhood.

“Do you think kids were nice to Bill Gates in high school?” the comedian asks the audience, before reciting some of the comments a young Gates might’ve heard. “Hey Gates, you Charlie Brown-looking motherfucker. Fuck you Gates, you four-eyed bitch. Fuck you and your Windows, you gap-tooth motherfucker. I’m going to smack the shit out of you fucking Gate, Gates motherfucker, you can’t get in the gate, Gates.”

The video—captioned “Just smile through the pain”—then pans to Gates sitting in a chair with his eyes glued to the TV screen and a smirk on his face. Judging by Gates’ reaction, it’s safe to say he had never seen the comedy special before, and wasn’t too hurt by Rock’s roasting.

The video has garnered 1.7 million views and over 381,000 likes on TikTok. It was posted by Seattle resident Zion Scott, who described himself as a friend of the Gates.

“So I’m really good friends with Bill Gates’ daughter, Phoebe,” Scott said in a subsequent “explanation” video. “So me, Phoebe, two other friends and Bill were just watching that comedy special at their cabin and that part came on and we were all laughing super hard so we rewinded it and I started filming it. That’s what happened – not that confusing.”