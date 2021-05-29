During a recent interview on the Instagram show “Let’s Go Live! with Sharon Carpenter,” Tyson Beckford recalled a time when Kanye West sent a member of his entourage after the male model.

The incident took place in 2018 at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary party. A few months prior, Beckford began beefing with Kanye’s then-wife Kim Kardashian on social media; he accused her of getting plastic surgery, which led to Kim insinuating that Beckford was gay.

“I was standing in the middle of Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton,” Beckford explained to Carpenter. “He [Kanye] was on the other side of the table, and when I tried to make eye contact with him, he wouldn’t look at me.”

During a trip to the restroom later that night, Beckford claims that Kanye sent in a member of his entourage after him. The model recalls he told the man, “I suggest you get out of this bathroom before I wipe you all over the wall.”

“I’m like, ‘You did not want no smoke,” Beckford continued. “I had on my tuxedo. I would have undone my tie and got into it if you wanted to, but you didn’t. I think you didn’t realize how big I was.”

According to the model, Kanye eventually called Beckford out in an Instagram video “two weeks later,” who suggested the rapper was too afraid to approach him in person at the Ralph Lauren event.

With Kanye and Kim going through a divorce, Beckford made sure to end on a positive note. “They’re going through some hard times right now. My whole energy is positive,” he concluded.