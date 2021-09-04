Travis Barker’s latest Instagram caption implies that he might just be thinking about his long-term future with Kourtney Kardashian.

In a collection of photos he shared to IG on Friday, Trav and Kourt can be seen engaging in plenty of PDA in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” Travis captioned the photos.

The pictures include shots of the pair cozily standing in front of the tower and sharing a couple kisses, with the last photo showing them puckering up on a carousel.

Shortly after, Kourtney shared a series of pics from Venice:

Barker shared the photos in the same week that Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick was put on blast by her other ex Younes Bendjima over alleged Instagram DMs. In the DMs, Scott reportedly sent Bendjima a photo of the blink-182 drummer and Kardashian kissing on a boat, with the message “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes happy,” Bendjima wrote back. “PS: i aint your bro.”

Bendjima took his Instagram Stories to further elaborate on the situation, writing, “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now.”