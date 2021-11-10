Just a week after Carole Baskin sued Netflix for using footage of her in the upcoming sequel to Tiger King, the streaming giant has responded to the lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Netflix and production company Royal Goode Productions are arguing that Baskin’s suit doesn’t hold any weight because Baskin signed agreements in 2019 which “explicitly permit Defendants to use the footage in later projects.”

“Defendants did not need to obtain a release from Plaintiffs to use the footage in Tiger King 2 or its promotional trailers,” the documents read. “And there is nothing in any of the appearance releases that prohibits any use of the footage. Accordingly, Plaintiffs have no claim at all, much less one that can evade Defendants’ First Amendment.”

Just last week, Carole and her husband, Howard Baskin, filed a lawsuit against Netflix for using footage of them in the upcoming follow-up documentary series to Tiger King.

As reported by Variety, Baskin filed the lawsuit against the streamer and Royal Goode Productions in Tampa, Florida for using footage of her in a the new series and its trailer.

“The Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ right to use film footage of the Baskin to ‘a documentary motion picture.’ Throughout the Appearance Releases there is only reference to and mention of ‘the Picture.’ No mention is made of granting Royal Goode Production sequel rights, rights to create derivative works from ‘the Picture’ or additional seasons or episodes,” the lawsuit said. “By utilizing the film footage of the Baskin and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases in ‘sizzle reels’ and promotional trailers for the sequel entitled Tiger King 2, the Defendants are in breach of the terms of the Appearance Releases.”