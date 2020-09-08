Joe Exotic is reportedly petitioning President Trump to pardon him, claiming in a document that he's been sexually assaulted and fears he might die while in prison.

Per TMZ, the 257-page document was addressed to Donald Trump Jr., and detailed the abuse he's experienced behind bars.

"I have been sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms," Exotic wrote.

“Please be my hero...My hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy (sic) writing and spelling,” Exotic added. “Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please.” It's worth noting that TMZ reached out to their federal prison sources, who denied Exotic's claims.

Exotic is scheduled to be released from prison in 2037, but he fears that his several health conditions—including anemia—will result in him dying before he gets his freedom, as COVID-19 continues to loom large in the prison system.

In 2019, the Tiger King star was sentenced to 22 years in jail for plotting to murder his arch-nemesis, Carole Baskin. In the letter, Exotic claims that he never attempted to execute a murder-for-hire plan against Baskin, calling it all "hyperbole." Also, he says that the $3,000 that he gave to the alleged hit-man was not for murder. It was to get the man to leave him alone.

The letter also included a message from Exotic's husband, Dillon Passage, who said that his husband saved him from addiction. “I see a sweet, big heart man, with good intentions, who took a few steps down a dark road, and he’s just waiting to be pulled out of it,” he said.

Back in April, Trump openly mused about pardoning Exotic at a White House presser, as his legal team campaigned for the release of their client.

“I know nothing about it,” he said at the time. “He has 22 years for what, what did he do? Do you think he didn’t do it? Are you on his side? Are you recommending a pardon?” Trump asked a journalist.

Exotic's legal team is reportedly flying to Washington, D.C. this week, where they will present Exotic's 257-page pardon request to White House officials.