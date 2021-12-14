While Tiffany Haddish has yet to publicly comment on her breakup with Common, the comedian seemingly poked a little fun at the situation during a trip to Colombia.

Haddish took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of her and a man she jokingly said bore a resemblance to her ex.

“Does anyone know who this guy is? I met him in Columbia [sic] and I can’t remember his name. He just looks so common,” she wrote.

Haddish later took to the comments, adding, “Look three shoots of Vodka and a dark night club in Colombia. You would think it’s him too. But I found him now thanks you y’all. I talked to him today he is sweet and got some time hangout. Funny how that works.”

Haddish and Common broke things off in late November after dating for a little over a year. Initial comments from a source revealed the two were too busy with work to be in a serious relationship. Common later confirmed that explanation in an interview for Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored.

Common said that since pandemic restrictions have eased, both of them have been busy with their careers, with the rapper filming the Apple TV+ series Wool and Haddish doing Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot in Atlanta.

“It really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don’t think the love really dispersed. … We weren’t feeding the relationship. … Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do,” Common said, per People. “We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people.”

He said the breakup was “mutual” and called Haddish, “one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I’ve met in life.”