Tiffany Haddish and Common have called it quits, People reports.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” a source said. Haddish is currently in Atlanta filming Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot, starring LaKeith Stanfield. She also recently wrapped the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, which is in post-production, per IMDb.

Common is reportedly on the set of the Apple TV+ series Wool, which features a star-studded cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, and David Oyelowo.

Haddish confirmed that she was dating Common after weeks of speculation on the Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast in August of 2020. She said they “became friends” after meeting on the set of 2019’s The Kitchen, adding that it “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.”

The two eventually went on a “virtual date” via Bumble, and were in a relationship shortly after. In August, Common commented on his relationship with Haddish on Live with Kelly and Ryan and said he was “happy” and “grateful to have her in my life.” The following month, Tiffany was discussing the prospect of a proposal on the SmartLess podcast, and how she would prefer an apartment building in lieu of an engagement ring.

“We don’t live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend,” she said. “If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don’t want a ring, I want an apartment building.”

Complex has reached out to Common’s rep for comment.