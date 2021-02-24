A lot has changed since we first saw that ragtag youth hockey team from Minnesota nearly 30 years ago. In the first official trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the team holds themselves to a much higher standard nowadays after becoming a powerhouse organization that has a record 10 state championships under its belt.

After being cut by the team, 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is convinced by his mother Alex (Lauren Graham) to start their own group of hockey misfits, borrowing the same formula that made the Mighty Ducks so beloved in the 1990s. Alex attempts to recruit the Ducks’ former coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), but he’s not only uninterested in accepting her offer, he’s turned his back on hockey altogether.

It appears that Bombay’s hardened stance softens over time, but much like that underdog Mighty Ducks team he coached a while back, helping Alex turn this new crop of kids into a competitive bunch is going to be an uphill climb.

The Mighty Ducks TV series has been in development since early 2018 after ABC Signature Studios was approached by Steven Brill, screenwriter of the trilogy, and original producer Jordan Kerner about reviving the famed franchise. Two years later, reports surfaced that Estevez would be reprising his role as Coach Bombay for a 10-episode series headed to Disney+. In December, Disney confirmed at its Investor Day event that The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers was coming to the streaming service in the very near future.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers launches on Disney+ on March 26. Until then, check out the trailer for the series up top.