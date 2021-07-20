20th Century Studios just unleashed the first trailer for The Last Duel starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Adam Driver.

Helmed by Ridley Scott, the legendary director behind classics like Alien and Blade Runner, The Last Duel is a historical epic based on Eric Jager’s 2014 book of the same name. Affleck and Damon teamed up with Nicole Holofcener to write the script, which mark’s the duo’s first screenplay since they won an Oscar for the Good Will Hunting script 20 years ago.

Set in France during the Middle Ages in France, the movie tells the true story of Comer’s Marguerite de Carrouges after she accuses Driver’s Jacques Le Gris of violently sexually assaulting her. Damon plays her husband, Jean de Carrouges, who is set on fighting Le Gris to the death in a duel. “I am risking my life for you,” de Carrouges tells his wife in the trailer. “You are risking my life so you can save your pride,” she replies. Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine, and Michael McElhatton round out the cast.

The Last Duel hits theaters on October 15, 2021, but it’s not the only project Ridley Scott has on the way this year. After completing the majority of production on Duel prior to the pandemic, Scott tapped Lady Gaga and Adam Driver for the biographical drama House of Gucci earlier this year. It’s set to hit theaters in November. That’s a month after The Last Duel, which hits theaters on October 21.

Watch the trailer above.