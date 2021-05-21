A house from the iconic movie Training Day has hit the market for over $1 million.

Fans of the movie know that Roger’s home is pivotal to the film’s story building. Now, a movie buff—or a lucky family—can own the three-bedroom home for $1,149,000.

Along with its importance to popular culture, the home has the two things needed to sell a property; location and amenities. The house is hidden in a cul-de-sac near Dodger Stadium with a view of the Los Angeles skyline. The 1,700 square foot home is accented with beam ceilings and oak floors. There is also a spacious backyard and a studio guest house with its own deck located on the property.

It was at Roger’s house in Training Day where Ethan Hawke’s character, Jake Hoyt, learns that Alonzo Harris’s (Denzel Washington) narcotics unit is seeped in corruption. After being introduced to Roger at his house earlier in the film, Hoyt and Harris return to the home where they’re met by the rest of Harris’s unit—which includes Dr. Dre.

Harris eventually kills Roger and the unit recovers millions in stolen drug bust money from the home’s floorboards. Yet, instead of turning this cash into the police, everyone—except Hoyt—takes a cut while also fabricating a story that forces Hoyt to take matters into his own hands.

Training Day was a commercial and critical hit when it was released in 2001 and earned Washington his second Academy Award.