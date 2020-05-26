Tom Hardy has been in the public eye for more than two decades, but he's still difficult to pin down. He's known to ooze in and out of roles, to transform his body and his mannerisms as the project requires. He’s the opposite of typecast: He can be repulsive but magnetic in one film and dashing but loathsome in the next.

In other words, Tom Hardy is exactly the kind of figure that Hollywood seems to love these days: Profoundly talented, deeply devoted to his craft, gorgeous in a shifting, abstract way, and possessing enough quirks and oddball humility to offset his otherworldly good looks and charm.

But how did he get to where he is today? Let’s take a look at the Best Tom Hardy Performances since he arrived on the scene in the late ‘90s.