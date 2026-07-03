Guy Ritchie

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Madonna on Performing on Tour With Her Children: 'Nothing Brings Me More Happiness'

The legendary singer spoke to 'W Magazine' about leading the "family of artists" on The Celebration Tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams813 days ago
Music

Madonna Honors Daughter Mercy James’ 18th Birthday: ‘Always Humble and Kind’

Madonna dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her fourth child, Chifundo "Mercy" James, who was born in Malawi. "You really are a wonder," she wrote.

Jaelani Turner-Williams906 days ago
Guy Ritchie photographed in New York
Pop Culture

Guy Ritchie Set to Helm Live-Action 'Hercules' Movie With Disney

Following the success of 'Aladdin,' Disney has selected Guy Ritchie to helm a live-action 'Hercules,' with Joe and Anthony Russo's banner AGBO attached.

tara mahadevan1491 days ago
Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza in the trailer for Guy Ritchie's 'Operation Fortune.'
Pop Culture

Guy Ritchie’s ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ Trailer Sees Jason Statham Reteam With ‘Snatch’ Director

Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham have joined forces once again, this time for the upcoming white knuckle action-comedy 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.'

Joe Price1681 days ago
bad boys box office
Pop Culture

'Bad Boys for Life' Rules Box Office for Second Weekend, 'The Gentlemen' Debuts at No. 4

'Bad Boys for Life' saw a $68.1 million four-day weekend debut in the U.S. 'The Gentlemen' debuted at No. 4, earning $11 million in the U.S.

tara mahadevan2364 days ago
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Pop Culture

Guy Ritchie Returns to Crime Cinema With Matthew McConaughey-Starring 'The Gentlemen' Trailer

Somehow, this is the same guy who did 'Aladdin' earlier this year.

Trace William Cowen2480 days ago
Aladdin
Pop Culture

Disney's Live-Action 'Aladdin' Headed to $112 Million Memorial Day Weekend Opening

Despite a generally muted critical response, Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' is looking to score a strong start over the Memorial Day weekend.

Joe Price2609 days ago
harry kane beats
Music

Harry Kane, Neymar, Ozil and More Star in Beats By Dre's 'Made Defiant' World Cup Advert

Enlisting iconic director Guy Ritchie to provide his signature, high-octane and tongue-in-cheek style.

Jacob Davey2963 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Disney Hires 'Snatch' Director Guy Ritchie to Helm Live-Action 'Aladdin'

Guy Ritchie, the R-rated dude behind the underrated 'Snatch,' is directing a live-action 'Aladdin' for Disney.

Trace William Cowen3567 days ago
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The 10 Greatest London Set Gangster Movies 1
Pop Culture

The 10 Greatest London-Set Gangster Movies

It has become very easy to mock London-set gangster films in the post-Guy Ritchie era, with their mockney caricatures and hyper visuals, but they’re the bread a

Sam Moore3696 days ago
10 Films That Define London 10 Films That Define London
Pop Culture

10 Films That Define London

The likes of Scorsese, Spike Lee and Woody Allen have explored every inch of the bad and beautiful city of New York, making people thousands of miles away feel

Sam Moore3717 days ago
Pop Culture

Snatch is Getting Turned Into a 10-Part Series

D'ya like dags?

Jacob Davey3739 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam Picked to Play King Arthur in Epic New Franchise

Charlie Hunnam from "Sons of Anarchy" is director Guy Ritchie's choice to play King Arthur.

Christopher Spata4342 days ago
Pop Culture

Idris Elba in Talks to Appear in King Arthur Movie

Idris Elba and Guy Ritchie may be teaming up again for a movie about King Arthur.

Doug Sibor4379 days ago
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