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Madonna on Performing on Tour With Her Children: 'Nothing Brings Me More Happiness'
The legendary singer spoke to 'W Magazine' about leading the "family of artists" on The Celebration Tour.
Madonna Honors Daughter Mercy James’ 18th Birthday: ‘Always Humble and Kind’
Madonna dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her fourth child, Chifundo "Mercy" James, who was born in Malawi. "You really are a wonder," she wrote.
Guy Ritchie Set to Helm Live-Action 'Hercules' Movie With Disney
Following the success of 'Aladdin,' Disney has selected Guy Ritchie to helm a live-action 'Hercules,' with Joe and Anthony Russo's banner AGBO attached.
Guy Ritchie’s ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ Trailer Sees Jason Statham Reteam With ‘Snatch’ Director
Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham have joined forces once again, this time for the upcoming white knuckle action-comedy 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.'
'Bad Boys for Life' Rules Box Office for Second Weekend, 'The Gentlemen' Debuts at No. 4
'Bad Boys for Life' saw a $68.1 million four-day weekend debut in the U.S. 'The Gentlemen' debuted at No. 4, earning $11 million in the U.S.
Matthew McConaughey Stars in New Trailer for Guy Ritchie’s 'The Gentlemen'
The movie's out next month.
Guy Ritchie Returns to Crime Cinema With Matthew McConaughey-Starring 'The Gentlemen' Trailer
Somehow, this is the same guy who did 'Aladdin' earlier this year.
Disney's Live-Action 'Aladdin' Headed to $112 Million Memorial Day Weekend Opening
Despite a generally muted critical response, Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' is looking to score a strong start over the Memorial Day weekend.
Harry Kane, Neymar, Ozil and More Star in Beats By Dre's 'Made Defiant' World Cup Advert
Enlisting iconic director Guy Ritchie to provide his signature, high-octane and tongue-in-cheek style.
Disney Hires 'Snatch' Director Guy Ritchie to Helm Live-Action 'Aladdin'
Guy Ritchie, the R-rated dude behind the underrated 'Snatch,' is directing a live-action 'Aladdin' for Disney.
The 10 Greatest London-Set Gangster Movies
It has become very easy to mock London-set gangster films in the post-Guy Ritchie era, with their mockney caricatures and hyper visuals, but they’re the bread a
10 Films That Define London
The likes of Scorsese, Spike Lee and Woody Allen have explored every inch of the bad and beautiful city of New York, making people thousands of miles away feel
"Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam Picked to Play King Arthur in Epic New Franchise
Charlie Hunnam from "Sons of Anarchy" is director Guy Ritchie's choice to play King Arthur.
Idris Elba in Talks to Appear in King Arthur Movie
Idris Elba and Guy Ritchie may be teaming up again for a movie about King Arthur.