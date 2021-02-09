Malcolm D. Lee and Dayna Lynne North will write and executive produce The Best Man: Final Chapters, a new 10-part limited series that will continue the story of the Best Man movie franchise.

“Here we go! The band is back together!” Lee, whose upcoming projects includes Space Jam: A New Legacy, said in a press release announcing the new series from Universal Television. “I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

Peacock has ordered 10 episodes of the series, the casting for which should please fans of The Best Man (1999) and The Best Man Holiday (2013). Regina Hall, Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Harold Perrineau, and Nia Long will all star in the limited dramedy series.

“The Best Man films were a cultural touchstone during my college days—and they’ve remained influential pop culture references to this day,” North, whose previous credits include serving as Insecure showrunner, said. “I’ve grown up laughing with these characters, copying their dance moves, and grieving at their losses. I am overjoyed to be partnering with Malcolm D. Lee and this amazing cast to adapt this iconic franchise at Peacock.”

As for what to expect story-wise, Tuesday’s press release from Peacock said fans can look forward to catching up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch “as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface” amid a meeting of midlife crises and midlife renaissances.