For many, including those of us who are averse to sports at large, the annual proceedings of the Super Bowl—at the very least—offer up a slate of pricey commercials that may or may not have much to do with the actual product being advertised.

Generally speaking, that's still the case this year, though the exhaustingly persistent pandemic has resulted in a number of usual key players taking a different route for the 2021 showdown. Among those refraining from the typical fare is Budweiser, which has already shared its Bigger Picture spot on YouTube and elsewhere:

"Like everyone else, we are eager to get people back together, reopen restaurants and bars, and be able to gather to cheers with friends and family," Monica Rustgi, VP of Marketing at Budweiser, said in a statement last month. "To do this, and to bring consumers back into neighborhood bars and restaurants that were hit exceptionally hard by the pandemic, we're stepping in to support critical awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's why Budweiser has joined together with long-time partner the Ad Council, along with COVID Collaborative, to donate airtime to increase awareness and education surrounding the vaccine."

Notably, Budweiser's move marks the first time in 37 years the ubiquitous beer brand has decided to forego its Super Bowl airtime, reallocating the media investment to pandemic awareness. Other brands that have announced they would be sitting out the commercial frenzy this year include Coca-Cola, Hyundai, and Pepsi. The latter, of course, has remained focused on promoting the halftime performance featuring the Weeknd.

So who is getting in on the Super Bowl ad orgy? We've rounded up some highlights below, including a Serena Williams-featuring Michelob Ultra ad, a Costanza-assisted Tide spot, and a Pizza Hut celebration with Craig Robinson.