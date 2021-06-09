Netflix announced on Wednesday that four new recurring cast members have joined Stranger Things for its highly-anticipated fourth season.

Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien have will all appear as part of a growing cast of new characters in the next season of the beloved horror-drama. Per the description from Netflix, McNulty will play Vickie, “a cool, fast talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.” Truitt, meanwhile, will take on the role of Hawkins basketball star Patrick, who has recently had to grapple with “shocking events [that] send his life spiraling out of control.”

Chen will portray guidance counselor Ms. Kelly “who cares deeply for her students,” and Van Dien will take on the role of Chrissy, “Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school” with “a dark secret.” Amybeth McNulty previously had a starring role in Anne with an E, and Myle Truitt starred in Queen Sugar alongside small roles in Atlanta and Dragged Across Concrete. Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien made appearances in Queen of the South, and Charlie Says respectively.

The news was announced as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week by Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers.

Last year, Netflix announced that eight actors would be joining the cast for Season 4, including Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund. Last month, fans got their second teaser for the new season, which is still in production. David Harbour, who plays beloved police chief Jim Hopper, recently revealed that production on the show is expected to wrap in August, but there’s no release date for the season just yet.