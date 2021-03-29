The long-awaited Star Wars Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to enter production next month, and it’s got a stacked cast.

Revealed through the official Star Wars blog and on social media, Obi-Wan Kenobi will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the Jedi master in a story that picks up 10 years after 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. In addition to McGregor, Hayden Christensen will be making his return to the franchise with the special event series, too.

Christensen portrayed Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy, completing his transformation into Sith Lord Darth Vader by the end of Revenge of the Sith. The rest of the cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Benny Safdie, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Rupert Friend, and the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Luke Skywalker’s Tattooine-dwelling uncle and aunt.

Outside of the four returning cast members, Disney did not detail who these actors will portray. Deborah Chow, who helmed two episodes in the first season of the Mandalorian, will serve as director on the series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been in the works for a few years now, but it’s far from the only Star Wars series in the works at Disney+. As announced back in December, a Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor is set to debut next year, while the Star Wars family is also at work on two other shows planned for further down the line, Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka.

After Obi-Wan Kenobi, there’s also plans to work on a Lando Calrissian series, although there’s no word on whether Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams are involved yet. Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is working on a “mystery-thriller” set in the High Republic’s final days titled the Acolyte. None of these projects have firm release dates yet, including Obi-Wan Kenobi.