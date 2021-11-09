Those still rewatching Netflix’s global megahit Squid Game can take some solace in recent comments from series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

“It’s all in my head,” the writer/director said during a recent red carpet event, per Reuters, when addressing the potential for another season. “I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we’re in the brainstorming stages. I think with the success as big as this one, I almost feel like it would not make sense to create a Season 2 and I also feel like there are going to be some fans kind of trying to stalk me where I live and do something to me if I don’t give them a second season. So I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season. But as for when I cannot tell you now.”

Complex has reached out to a rep for Netflix for comment.