With Spiral: From the Book of Saw dropping later this week, its only fair that Saw fans get a taste of the next film. Although the taste we got Tuesday ended up being quite literal.

On its YouTube page, Lionsgate shared the opening scene from the upcoming film, which stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson, and its certainly gruesome. The opening scene follows a crooked detective captured by the killer in the film—seemingly a Jigsaw copycat— as he’s faced with two, very awful options as the pig-faced man appears on a tiny screen to reveal the detective’s fate. He can either rip his tongue out of a trap or get hit by a speeding train. And you gotta hand it to the film’s antagonist, that’s a pretty tough choice.

“Live or die,” the killer says. “Make your choice.”

Without giving much away, the detective has a bit of a tough time deciding, and you probably shouldn’t watch if you’re not in the mood to see some gore. The film itself follows a police vet and his partner as they “take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past,” according to a synopsis from Lionsgate. But the vet soon enough ends up at the “center of the killer’s morbid game,” which can’t be very fun.

Also, the film is soundtracked by none other than 21 Savage, who dropped his single “Spiral” last month, so there’s plenty to be excited about when it releases. Spiral: From The Book of SAW Soundtrack is executive produced by 21 Savage and will drop on Friday, May 14 via Slaughter Gang and Epic Records. It will feature appearances from Gunna, Young Thug, Young Nudy, 21 Harold, Real Recognize Rio, SG Tip, and Millie Go Lightly.

In addition to the soundtrack, 21 Savage has linked with Nicky Diamonds on a Diamond Supply Co. merch collaboration for the project. The collection is set to feature T-shirts, hats, hoodies, and more.