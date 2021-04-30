If you’ve ever wanted to hear 21 Savage spit over a horror theme, today is your lucky day.

The Atlanta MC just dropped his latest single “Spiral,” the first from the upcoming installment of the Saw franchise, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, set to release next month. Previously, 21 announced himself as the executive producer for the film’s soundtrack, but this is the first time fans have heard 21 really run with the whole Saw theme.

For the franchise’s ninth installment, 21 calls back to what’s helped make the previous films so special by sharing his own spin on the iconic Saw theme song. Giving the Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson film some extra savagery, 21 floats over the trap-infused rendition of the theme otherwise known as “Hello Zepp,” with the revamped, 21-approved version produced by Kid Hazel.

As fans know, 21 is no stranger to bringing horror movie nods to his art, with his recent video for Savage Mode II single, “Glock In My Lap,” giving viewers a scare. But this time he’s taking it quite literally.

The upcoming Spiral film, set to release May 14, follows a police veteran and his rookie partner as they “take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past,” according to a synopsis from Lionsgate. But the vet, played by Rock, soon finds himself at the “center of the killer’s morbid game.”

Keep an eye out for 21’s upcoming soundtrack and stream his latest track below.