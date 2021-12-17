Spike Lee will kick off 2022 with a new Netflix deal.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker and streaming giant have announced their multi-year creative partnership that will officially begin in January. Under the deal, Lee will produce and direct a number of narrative projects, while Netflix will provide financial support for his “ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry.” The deal comes after Lee collaborated with Netflix on a number of projects, including the film Da 5 Bloods and the TV scripted series She’s Gotta Have It.

Lee expressed excitement over the deal while thanking Netflix executives: CEO Ted Sarandos, head of global film Scott Stuber, and VP of original film Tendo Nagenda.

“There is no better way for me and my company Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks to begin the new year than renew our partnership with Ted, Scott, and Tendo—da fearless leaders of Netflix,” he said in a statement. “Besides my joints, we together will focus on the new diverse storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And dat’s da truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

Stuber added, “Throughout Spike’s incredible career, his writing and directing have remained searing and insightful about our times, while still being incredibly entertaining. We’re privileged to enter this new partnership with Spike and look forward to bringing the next chapter of films from Brooklyn’s very own to the world.”