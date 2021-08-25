In a new interview, Spike Lee was asked why he opted to include 9/11 conspiracy theorists in his upcoming HBO docuseries, NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½, to which he replied that he wanted to layout as much information as possible.

While talking to The New York Times in the interview, Spike said that one of the main reasons the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth are included is because he has questions, too.

“Because I still don’t … I mean, I got questions,” the director explained. “And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11.”

When asked if he believed any of the conspiracy group’s theories, Spike went on to dive deep into one of the most widely circulated explanations that the jet fuel from the planes that hit the towers shouldn’t have been hot enough to melt them.

“The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing,” he said. “But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.”

Spike doubled down by citing how people thought different things about him because of the movies he made, but at the end of the day, “People are going to just think what they think. And you know what? I’m still here, going on four decades of filmmaking.”

The four-part docuseries NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½ began airing this week on HBO and will conclude on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.