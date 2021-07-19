Ahead of its release this Friday (July 23), Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.

Henry Golding, who’s best known for starring in Crazy Rich Asians and Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, takes on the lead role of Snake Eyes, as he learns the ways of the ninja warrior from an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage.

Directed by Robert Schwentke (Red) from a screenplay written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhousealso, the G.I. Joe prequel also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Golding revealed that Snake Eyes will give fans a rare glimpse of who the mute ninja is behind the mask.

“I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different,” Golding says. “To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true — and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don’t know too much. They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who’s the guy behind the mask and what’s his story?”

Snake Eyes serves as the third film in the canon of G.I. Joe, following the Channing Tatum-starring The Rise of Cobra (2009) and Retaliation (2013).

Watch the trailer up top.