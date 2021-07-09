Some heroes are born, but others are made. This summer fans of the beloved G.I. Joe franchise will learn the secret backstory of one of the best-known commandos—Snake Eyes. Premiering July 23rd, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins will allow longtime fans itching to return to theaters to get their fill with this gritty action film.

Henry Golding, famous for his lead role in Crazy Rich Asians, brings the storied character to life. The Malaysian-born actor chronicles Snake Eyes’ journey from nomad to a skilled fighter. Along the way, viewers will see how Snake Eyes forges a brotherhood with Tommy, who later becomes his arch nemesis, Storm Shadow.

The relationship between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow is one of love, loyalty and eventually loss. It begins with an act of mercy as Snake Eyes spares Storm Shadow’s life when asked to kill him. The gesture sparks a friendship and in return, Storm Shadow offers Snake Eyes something he’s never had before—a home. But over time, the ideologies that once bonded these two men ultimately split them apart.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins allows diehard G.I Joe fans and action movie buffs alike to see one of comics’ most classified stories finally unfold—all in live-action and only in theaters starting July 23rd. Can’t wait to see it? Same! Purchase your tickets here.