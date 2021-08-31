In the latest instance of life imitating art, a prank evocative of Bart Simpson’s television antics played out in real-time during a school board meeting in Virginia.

In a clip that’s been floating around the internet, a woman in a face mask is speaking to a school board. When she’s finished, school board member Roscoe D. Cooper III begins rattling off a list of names of other people who apparently were also slated to comment on the matter they were discussing.

However, as Cooper begins calling people to the podium, it’s clear that they aren’t your average names, especially when no one shows up. The roster included NSFW made up names like Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover, Wayne Kuhr, Suk Mahdik, Ophelia McCaulk, and Don Kedick. Any fan of The Simpsons would be reminded of Bart prank calling Moe’s Tavern with names like Seymour Butz, Hugh Jass, Ivona Tinkle, and Bea O’Problem, among others.

It’s also unclear if Cooper ever realizes what’s going on, but kudos to him for getting the pronunciations right.

Check out some reactions to the hysterical moment below.