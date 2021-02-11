Shia LaBeouf and his legal team have filed an official response to FKA twigs’ lawsuit, in which she alleged “relentless abuse” during their relationship.

The suit from twigs was first reported by the New York Times in December of last year. In it, twigs accused LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

“I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” she said at the time.

In one alleged incident, according to twigs, LaBeouf is said to have threatened to intentionally crash a vehicle the two were in unless she “professed her love for him.” That incident was said to have been preceded by a trip to the desert during which LaBeouf is alleged to have woken twigs up in the middle of the night and choked her. And at a gas station, twigs alleged that LaBeouf threw her against a car and screamed in her face when she tried to grab her bags from the trunk, ultimately—as alleged in the suit—forcing her back into the car. LaBeouf is also alleged to have knowingly given her an STD. He was also accused of abuse by stylist Karolyn Pho.

twigs received public support from previous LaBeouf collaborators Sia and Alma Har’el following news of the suit. The latter was the director of LaBeouf’s semi-autobiographical drama Honey Boy, which co-starred twigs.

Per E! News, the official response filed by LaBeouf and his lawyers this month states that the actor denies “each and every” allegation in the suit. Furthermore, the filing states twigs “has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [LaBeouf’s] actions.” The legal team, according to Thursday’s report, “does not believe” twigs is entitled to relief or damages.

LaBeouf and his team are asking the judge to dismiss the claims and also order twigs to pay his legal costs. They have also claimed “none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual.”

Earlier this week, Variety exclusively reported that LaBeouf is presently receiving inpatient care. The treatment, per their sources, has been ongoing for more than five weeks. The nature of the treatment has not been clarified. He has also parted ways with CAA, though this week’s report noted he “has not” been fired but is instead taking a break.

In an initial statement included in the aforementioned Times report last December, LaBeouf said he was “not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.” At the time, he also said he had “been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years” and said he had “a history of hurting the people closest to me.”

