Shia LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, Margaret Qualley, sent gratitude and support to FKA twigs for having the courage to speak out against LaBeouf’s alleged abusive behavior.

During a recent cover story with Elle, twigs revealed that she felt “lucky” to have survived her relationship with LaBeouf. The singer also posted her cover shoot on Instagram, prompting Qualley to thank her in the comments per PEOPLE Magazine. Qualley’s mother, actress Andie MacDowell, also responded to the post calling twigs and Qualley “Precious girls.”

A source close to the situation told PEOPLE in January that Qualley and LaBeouf are no longer together. This comes after the two had been spotted together following the announcement of twigs’s lawsuit against the actor.

LaBeouf has denied all accusations made against him by twigs. Yet, this hasn’t stopped her from telling her personal truth. During the interview with Elle, she explained escaping the relationship.

“I think it’s luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, ‘[It is] a testament to my strong character,’ or ‘It’s the way my mother raised me.’ It’s none of that. It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation anymore,” she said. “It’s very fresh, for me, obviously. I know [this journey] is not going to be perfect. But I hope if I can make little steps, and people can see me taking my life back, it will inspire them.”